Over 10,000 B.Ed aspirants in Tamil Nadu enroll on first day of admissions

CHENNAI: The much-awaited admissions process for teaching aspirants who want to pursue a B.Ed undergraduate degree programme in Tamil Nadu began on a bright note, with more than 10,000 enrolled on Monday.

“This year, the admissions to the B.Ed courses is an online process including registration, choice filling, payment of application fee and printing application,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next and added, “the last date for the enrollment will be on September 26.”

He said that for the aspirants, especially in the rural areas and far-flung regions, who do not have internet access, the registration could also be done with the assistance of Admission Facilitation Centres (AFC) - 2024, which are available at the government and aided colleges in each district.

He pointed out that the application fee would be Rs 500 for the general category and Rs 250 for the SC/SCA/ST category, and he said the payment could also be made physically by demand draft.

“The candidates should also register for the required courses and colleges, and accordingly, the rank list will be published based on their merit,” he clarified.

The tentative allotment of seats will be made available to the students and applicants must report to the respective colleges specified in their allotment letter.