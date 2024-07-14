Over 1000 research papers received for global conference on Lord Murugan

Chennai: The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments has received more than 1,000 research papers from scholars in several foreign countries, including England, USA, Australia and Canada, for the Muthamizh Murugan Manadu in Palani, according to Minister P K Sekar Babu.

The global conference on Lord Murugan will be held on August 24 and 25.

After chairing a review meeting at the department head office in Nungambakkam on Sunday over preparedness for the conference, the minister told reporters that the department has received as many as 1,003 research papers from scholars, spiritual orators, and academicians from not just across India but places like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Hong Kong, UK, USA, Australia, Canada, France, and Japan.



An expert panel would look into the research papers and prepare them to be published in a research journal as part of the two-day global conference, Sekar Babu said.

(For more info, visit https://www.muthamizhmuruganmaanadu2024.com/)