Over 1,000 kg ganja seized across central dists destroyed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A stock of 1,145 kgs of ganja seized across the central zone was destroyed as per the court order in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to sources, an elaborate raid has been undertaken across the central zone and as many as 2,899 cases were registered and 2,625 kg of ganja was seized in the past one year from the Central zone districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur. The seized ganja stock was presented before the court and the court had ordered to destroy 1,145 kg of ganja.

Ahead of destroying the contraband, the DIG (Thanjavur Range) Ziaul Haque inspected the stock of ganja at Ayothipatti private incinerator. He also administered the anti-drug pledge to the police personnel and destroyed the ganja.

While speaking to reporters, Ziaul Haque said that surveillance has been intensified along the coastal regions across the zone and severe action has been initiated against those who are involved in drug peddling close to the schools and colleges.

This apart, periodical surprise raids have also been undertaken to curb the transportation of the drugs in any form, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Tiruchy) Vivekananda Shukla, ADSPs and DSPs from across the Zone were present.