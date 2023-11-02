Over 100 BJP workers held in Kovai over flagpoles row

COIMBATORE: Over 100 BJP cadre were arrested for attempting to erect their without permission in different parts of Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Around 57 cadre led by the saffron party’s president Balaji Uthamaramasamy gathered at Masakalipalayam in Singanallur area in the morning to erect a flagpole. However, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner P Parthiban prevented them from erecting the pole.

Tension prevailed for a while as the BJP workers broke into an argument with police and shouted slogans against the state government. They were then taken into custody and kept at a marriage hall.

The BJP workers began erecting flagpoles after BJP state president K Annamalai declared that 100 flag poles will be installed every day for 100 days across Tamil Nadu. This after police prevented the party men from erecting a flagpole without permission in front of Annamalai’s house in Chennai as it posed a ‘safety risk.’

A four member BJP party delegation also conducted an inquiry to submit a report to the national leadership. Similarly, 18 party workers were arrested in Chettipalayam, while 23 others were held in Perianaickenpalayam and three more in Thadagam area. Police said a total of 101 BJP cadre were arrested till evening.