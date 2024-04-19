Over 1 lakh voters names deleted in Coimbatore, says K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai claimed that names of over lakh voters were missing in the electoral list of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

“There are several discrepancies as names of many who came from abroad to vote were deleted, the members of the same family were assigned in different and faraway booths and in one single booth, names of 830 persons were deleted. Even though such issues are common, it has happened on a massive scale in this poll,” he said.

Further Annamalai said, if names of over one lakh votes had gone missing, then it raises a doubt, if the Election Commission has done its duty in a free and fair manner.

“It also raises a suspicion if the commission has done its pre-poll preparedness properly and if there was any political interference. The electorates who exercise their rights traditionally to BJP were denied their right. The Election Commission has also shown slackness in arranging transportation for elderly persons and there were not even basic facilities,” he said.

Demanding conduct of repoll in booths, where names of voters were missing in large numbers, the BJP leader asked, “What is the point in holding polls after deleting the names of 60 percent of voters in a booth? How will the people get confidence in democracy? All these issues are documented and submitted as complaints to election authorities.”