Over 1 Lakh admissions in Tamil Nadu goverment schools; Anbumani calls it a failure

As per the data released by the Directorate of School Education, for the 2026-27 academic year, as many as 1.12 lakh students have enrolled.

Between classes 2 and 8, around 8,178 students and in kindergarten 6,796 students had enrolled till Monday. Under the School Education Department, students’ admissions for 2026-27 began on March 1 in 37,554 government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu.