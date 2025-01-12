Over 1 crore ration card holders receive Pongal gift hampers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has begun distributing the Pongal gift hampers ahead of the festival and more than 1 crore beneficiaries have availed the hampers so far, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On the occasion of Pongal, the government provides Pongal gift hampers which include free dhoti and sarees to family card holders across the state.

Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the distribution on January 9 to family card holders at the Saidapet fair price shop operated by the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society.

State Minister for Cooperation, KR Periyakaruppan said that nearly 2.2 crore family card holders will benefit from it and about 50,000 co-operative society employees have been deployed for this.

Accordingly, 1,47,07,584 family card holders have received gift hampers till Sunday. Pongal gift packages have been provided to families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps as well. With this, 67 percent of the work has been completed and work of providing gift packages to the remaining beneficiaries is in full swing, he said.