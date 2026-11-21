COIMBATORE: Wildlife conservationists have opposed the state government's move to recruit anti-poaching guards through private agencies in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), warning that outsourcing frontline forest personnel could compromise wildlife protection.
Tenders have been floated to recruit 293 personnel through private agencies for four months, from December 2026 to March 2027. Of them, 134 will be deployed in the Masinagudi division and 159 in the Udhagamandalam division. As many as 221 personnel will be assigned forest and wildlife protection duties, including 99 anti-poaching guards.
“Recruiting personnel through private agencies could increase the risk of sensitive information gathered during anti-poaching operations being leaked, potentially helping offenders evade arrest. The tenders were also issued at short notice, on November 12 and 14, with November 27 and 30 fixed as the respective closing dates. How can suitable candidates be identified and their credentials verified within such a short period?” asked K Kalidasan of environmental NGO Oosai.
Traditionally, anti-poaching guards have been recruited from local tribal communities, whose familiarity with the forest terrain and wildlife is considered crucial to conservation efforts. Besides preventing poaching, illegal tree felling and forest fires, they play a key role in managing human-elephant conflict by guiding elephants away from agricultural fields and residential areas.
Conservationists demanded that the government should withdraw the outsourcing proposal and constitute an expert committee to recommend measures to improve the working and living conditions of frontline forest department personnel.
“The monthly remuneration of anti-poaching guards should also be increased from Rs 15,625 to Rs 20,000. At least 50 per cent of personnel recruited for forest protection work should be drawn from local tribal communities,” said M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal.
An anti-poaching watcher in the Coimbatore Forest Division said many personnel continued to work for meagre wages in the hope of securing permanent employment. “Outsourcing would put our job security at risk. Our work involves considerable risks, and deploying personnel unfamiliar with the forest terrain and local conditions may not be effective in protecting wildlife. It may also put their lives at risk,” he said.