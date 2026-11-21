Tenders have been floated to recruit 293 personnel through private agencies for four months, from December 2026 to March 2027. Of them, 134 will be deployed in the Masinagudi division and 159 in the Udhagamandalam division. As many as 221 personnel will be assigned forest and wildlife protection duties, including 99 anti-poaching guards.

“Recruiting personnel through private agencies could increase the risk of sensitive information gathered during anti-poaching operations being leaked, potentially helping offenders evade arrest. The tenders were also issued at short notice, on November 12 and 14, with November 27 and 30 fixed as the respective closing dates. How can suitable candidates be identified and their credentials verified within such a short period?” asked K Kalidasan of environmental NGO Oosai.