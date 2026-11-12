Outsourced workers in 23 government colleges across Tamil Nadu not paid salary in 4 months

The affected persons are employed in colleges at Dharapuram, Coonoor, Anthiyur, KV Kuppam, Serkadu, Ottapidaram and Alandur, among others.

The workers were appointed in July 2026 after the respective Regional Joint Directors granted permission. Each of the 23 colleges was authorised to engage 2 sweepers, 1 cleaner and 1 night watchman. However, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has not released funds for their salaries, leaving the workers without payment since July.