Outsourced workers in 23 government colleges across Tamil Nadu not paid salary in 4 months

CHENNAI: Cleanliness workers and night watchmen employed on an outsourcing basis at 23 Government Arts and Science Colleges across Tamil Nadu have not received their salaries for the past four months.
The affected persons are employed in colleges at Dharapuram, Coonoor, Anthiyur, KV Kuppam, Serkadu, Ottapidaram and Alandur, among others.
The workers were appointed in July 2026 after the respective Regional Joint Directors granted permission. Each of the 23 colleges was authorised to engage 2 sweepers, 1 cleaner and 1 night watchman. However, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has not released funds for their salaries, leaving the workers without payment since July.
Tamil Nadu has established 78 Government Arts and Science Colleges over the past 12 years. As permanent support staff positions
The newly established colleges have limited PTA funds and cannot meet the salary expenses from their own resources. The government must immediately release the funds required to clear their pending salaries — Suresh, general secretary, TN Government College Teachers’ Association
were not filled in these institutions, college principals initially engaged workers on a temporary basis and paid their wages using Parent-Teacher Association funds. Around 5 years ago, these positions began to be filled through outsourcing agencies, with the government fixing daily wages at Rs 250-300.
However, the 23 colleges established between 2022 and 2026 were not provided with outsourced workers until July 2026. This created difficulties in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.
Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association, opined, “The newly established colleges have limited PTA funds and cannot meet the salary expenses from their own resources. The government must immediately release the funds required to clear their pending salaries.”