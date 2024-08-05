Outflow from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur declines to 50,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: Outflow of water from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur has reduced to 50,000 cusecs on Monday.

The quantity of the outflow has been gradually brought down since Saturday, from over a lakh cusecs.

According to the Water Resource Department, the cumulative inflow of 50,000 cusecs of water was recorded at Mettur dam at 8 am on Monday.

The same quantity has been discharged downstream, while they maintained the water level at 120.020 feet in the reservoir.

While 21,500 cusecs of water discharged from dam to power house, the remaining quantity of water let out through Ellis saddle surplus gates.

The WRD officials said that the quantity of water received at Mettur came down from 1.10 lakh cusecs at 8 pm on Saturday.

It further came down to 90,000 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs at 12 and 4 pm respectively on the following day.

The outflow ranged between 1.10 lakh cusecs to 1.71 lakh cusecs for six days from July 31.