Outfits serving diffabled to be felicitated on Aug 15

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to encourage those working to improve the lives of differently-abled people, District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Tuesday invited applications from individuals and organisations working at the state level for the welfare of differently abled persons to be felicitated at an event that would be held on August 15.

In the event, on behalf of the State government, a 10 gram gold medal, Rs 50,000 cash and a certificate would be given for the best charitable organisation that has served the differently -abled and a 10 gram gold medal and a certificate would be given to the best doctor , private company that provided maximum employment, best social worker and best district central cooperative bank that rendered their services to the differently abled.

Application forms for these awards can be sent to the District Persons with Disabilities Welfare Office along with the relevant certificates and by 5.30 pm on June 28 either in person or by post at the District PWD Welfare Office.

Those in need of further details can contact 044-27431853 for the same.