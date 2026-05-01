Out on bail, Armstrong case key accused try to flee to Thailand, booked

CHENNAI: A key accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong was nabbed at the Bengaluru airport while he allegedly tried to flee the country after coming out on bail. The Chennai police booked him and let him off on bail; sources said the episode would be mentioned before the Supreme Court to cancel his bail.
As part of the conditions imposed while granting bail, N Aswathaman, a former Youth Congress functionary and one of the main accused in the 2024 murder, was required to appear before a court and sign regularly. He complied with the condition earlier in the week.
On Wednesday evening, Aswathaman went to Bengaluru Airport to board a flight to Bangkok. However, based on a look out circular (LOC) issued against him, the Immigration authorities there detained and handed him over to the Bengaluru police.
A team from MKB Nagar police station went to Bengaluru, took him into custody and brought him to Chennai for inquiry. Sources said that he showed his return tickets and claimed that he was not planning to leave the country. A case was registered against him and he was let off.
A senior officer said accused in criminal cases would not be allowed to travel if an LOC is active against them – even if bail conditions do not mention any travel restrictions.
Police sources said that these transgressions would be submitted to the Supreme Court to seek cancellation of bail granted to the accused in the Armstrong murder case.
Aswathaman, an advocate, was a functionary of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress and the son of notorious history-sheeter, P Nagendran, who was the prime accused in the case. Nagendran died due to health complications in October 2025.