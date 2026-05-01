Out on bail, Armstrong case key accused try to flee to Thailand, booked

As part of the conditions imposed while granting bail, N Aswathaman, a former Youth Congress functionary and one of the main accused in the 2024 murder, was required to appear before a court and sign regularly. He complied with the condition earlier in the week.

On Wednesday evening, Aswathaman went to Bengaluru Airport to board a flight to Bangkok. However, based on a look out circular (LOC) issued against him, the Immigration authorities there detained and handed him over to the Bengaluru police.