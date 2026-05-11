Out of TN's power corridors since 1967, Congress set to make a re-entry

The new government was sworn in at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Nine ministers took the oath of office along with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. TVK formed the government with the support of Congress, IUML and Left parties, including the CPI, CPM, and VCK, after the Assembly elections resulted in a hung verdict.



TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest, but fell short of the 118 seats required for a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. Following the results, Vijay sought the support of the Congress and other like-minded parties to stake a claim to form the government.



The Congress, which contested 28 seats as part of the DMK-led SPA alliance, secured only five seats in the election. Despite its reduced tally, the party's central leadership decided to support TVK after consultations held by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.



As part of the post-poll alliance agreement, TVK has decided to allot two ministerial berths to the Congress party in the new Cabinet. With this, the Congress has officially returned to the Tamil Nadu government after nearly six decades.