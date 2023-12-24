Out-of-control tractor crashes into buildings in Pernambut, no casualties

VELLORE: An out-of-control tractor capsized after ploughing into two buildings in Pernambut town on Friday.

Dhanachezhian (24) of Sivanagiri village was driving a tractor with a trailer on the Pernambut-Gudiyattam road to pick up M-Sand when he lost control of the vehicle near Kamarajnagar located between TT Mottur and Morasapalli villages.

The vehicle moving at high speed first crashed into the compound wall of an incense stick manufacturing unit owned by Raj before continuing and ploughing into the wall of a house belonging to Palani before capsizing.

While there were no casualties in both places, Dhanchezhian suffered a fractured leg and was admitted to the government hospital at Gudiyattam.

Pernambut special SIs Elangovan and Kamaraj are investigating.