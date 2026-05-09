Our support to TVK is to prevent President's rule, help Vijay form govt: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Due to the prevailing uncertainty in government formation, especially with the TVK lacking the simple majority to form the government on its own, and no other political party anywhere close to the magic number of 118 seats, it was necessary to support the TVK in its efforts to form the government, Thirumavalavan said.

Barely hours after handing over the support letter to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder said his party's decision, as he had mentioned earlier, was in sync with the decision of the Left parties.

"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government and also prevent the President's rule in the state," Thirumavalavan said at a crowded press conference.

He added that he continued in DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

His party's stance was already conveyed to DMK chief M K Stalin, who had agreed to the unanimous decision of the VCK and the Left parties, he said.