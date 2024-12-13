Our schemes take health care to every corner of Tamil Nadu, says health minister Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the 70th Annual National Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India on Thursday. He said physiology and pharmacology offer vital insights into understanding and managing the complexities of human health.

"Though we are witnessing an explosion of data, a deeper understanding of biological systems and emergence of revolutionary technologies, these advancements can truly translate into meaningful socio-medical outcomes only through a holistic effort that includes every sector of the society," he said.

The minister said health care services reach people who even live in places not easily accessible through schemes such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Varumun Kappom Thittam, Nammai Kakkum-48 Thittam, health walk, emergency cardiac loading doses at all primary health centres and health sub centres and assisted reproductive techniques centres and others.

He said the Tamil Nadu government is keen to build a robust medical infrastructure with shared international knowledge and advanced technologies, and the Future of Medicine conference was held to promote the same.

"The future of health care lies in our ability to integrate knowledge, embrace innovation and foster meaningful collaborations. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of health care facilities and improve the lives of millions," he added.

Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Director and Scientist Dr Manoj V Murhekar and others were present at the conference.