Our patience has limits, don’t provoke us: TN Minister Rajmohan to Austin

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Friday asserted that the C Joseph Vijay-led government would continue to safeguard the State's rights and autonomy while maintaining the dignity of the House.
Participating in the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his address, Rajmohan responded to remarks made by DMK MLA S Austin and accused the opposition of attempting to provoke the treasury benches. "We are maintaining the decorum of the House and following the discipline laid down by Chief Minister Vijay. We know how to respond, but have chosen restraint," he said.
The exchange began after Austin criticised Chief Minister Vijay for allegedly remaining silent on issues affecting women and children. Minister Aadhav Arjuna countered that the Chief Minister knew when and where to respond and said the electoral verdict had already reflected public judgment on the previous regime.
Austin subsequently cited the Vilathikulam schoolgirl case, claiming that an FIR had been registered and the accused identified within 24 hours during the DMK government. Then the remarks made by Aadhav Arjuna triggered protests from DMK members over references to Kolathur, prompting Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan to intervene and restore order.
Rajmohan later defended the Singappen Special Task Force initiative, saying it had been introduced in phases and was functioning effectively.