Our patience has limits, don’t provoke us: TN Minister Rajmohan to Austin

Austin subsequently cited the Vilathikulam schoolgirl case, claiming that an FIR had been registered and the accused identified within 24 hours during the DMK government. Then the remarks made by Aadhav Arjuna triggered protests from DMK members over references to Kolathur, prompting Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan to intervene and restore order.

Rajmohan later defended the Singappen Special Task Force initiative, saying it had been introduced in phases and was functioning effectively.