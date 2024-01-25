Our manifesto will turn into a 'Superhero': AIADMK manifesto committee

CHENNAI: The AIADMK's manifesto for the Parliamentary elections would reflect the sentiments and welfare of the people of the state. It would emerge as a "Superhero" in the polls, according to the members of the election committee.



"The manifesto will be drafted in such a way that it will mirror their pulse and thoughts of the people of the state. It will be focused on the state's rights and its welfare, " senior AIADMK leader Natham R Viswanathan after holding nearly an hour-long discussion with the fellow members of the committee at party headquarters on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugham and Vaigaichelvan, who were also members of the committee, did not turn up for the meeting.

Former minister and member of the committee D Jayakumar called that their manifesto would emerge a "Superhero" in the polls. "Unlike the DMK that cheated the people by giving false poll promises, our manifesto will speak the mind and thought of the people. We will work to uphold the interest and state rights," he said.

Though it is the general election to choose the central government and prime minister, the regional party would come up with a manifesto reflecting the needs and demands of the people of their respective state. It is common and similar exercise has been taken by the AIADMK, said Viswanathan when responding to a question that how the AIADMK's manifesto would have an impact when it is not part of the Congress or the BJP led alliance.

Party insiders said that the committee would constitute seven sub-committees to interact with different sections of the society to understand their pulse and their needs and demands.

They will be compiled together and curated to prepare the manifesto.

The committee would also meet industrialists, farmers, weavers and unorganised workers to get inputs and suggestions from their respective sectors.