Our helps voted for Whistle: Vaiko to Vijay

The meeting took an unexpectedly light-hearted turn after Vaiko’s family members introduced their house staff to Vijay and casually revealed that they had voted for his party, in the recent Assembly election.

In a video clip from the visit that has since gone viral, Vaiko is heard telling Vijay with a smile, “The househelps at our house voted for the whistle symbol,” referring to the TVK’s election symbol. The remark triggered laughter and smiles among those present.