Our helps voted for Whistle: Vaiko to Vijay

CHENNAI: What began as a routine political courtesy call quickly turned into a social media talking point on Monday when Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited MDMK general secretary Vaiko at his Anna Nagar residence..
The meeting took an unexpectedly light-hearted turn after Vaiko’s family members introduced their house staff to Vijay and casually revealed that they had voted for his party, in the recent Assembly election.
In a video clip from the visit that has since gone viral, Vaiko is heard telling Vijay with a smile, “The househelps at our house voted for the whistle symbol,” referring to the TVK’s election symbol. The remark triggered laughter and smiles among those present.
The interaction soon turned into an impromptu fan moment, with three women from Vaiko’s household visibly excited to meet Vijay in person. Vijay responded with his trademark smile, posed for photographs and exchanged a few words.