Our goal is to create a child labour-free state by 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the State government considering the abolition of child labour as its primary duty and is sowing awareness.

"The Tamil Nadu government's goal is to create a child labour-free state by 2025.There are so many welfare schemes including free education, breakfast and lunch, shoes, bus pass to make study comfortable and not burdensome. We want the government departments to implement the programmes of the Tamil Nadu government and the companies to cooperate in eliminating child labour completely. If NGOs, local bodies, trade unions and corporates speak with one voice, a bright Tamil Nadu will be created that celebrates the plight of child labour," he added in the statement.