Our faction's support to TVK was not for cabinet berths, says SP Velumani

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister SP Velumani has rejected allegations that his faction has backed the ruling TVK government in exchange for ministerial positions.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Velumani claimed that false information was being deliberately circulated against his group, suggesting they had offered support to TVK for cabinet berths. He noted that TVK had already made it clear that no such demands had been made by his faction, yet the accusations continued in an orchestrated manner.
Velumani explained that his group’s support for TVK stemmed solely from an anti-DMK political stance. He also stated that they have urged the TVK administration to continue welfare schemes launched under the previous AIADMK government, such as the Amma Mini Clinics and Amma Canteens.
Referring to ongoing internal rifts within the AIADMK, Velumani said his faction has demanded that the party’s general council meet to discuss the reasons for its electoral defeat. He clarified that they have never called for a change in party leadership and reaffirmed that Edappadi K. Palaniswami remains the AIADMK’s general secretary.
Meanwhile, former minister C.V. Shanmugam, who has been regularly addressing the media since the split among party MLAs, did not speak to reporters today. Although he was present on his office premises, he chose not to meet the press.