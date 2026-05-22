Our faction's support to TVK was not for cabinet berths, says SP Velumani

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Velumani claimed that false information was being deliberately circulated against his group, suggesting they had offered support to TVK for cabinet berths. He noted that TVK had already made it clear that no such demands had been made by his faction, yet the accusations continued in an orchestrated manner.

Velumani explained that his group’s support for TVK stemmed solely from an anti-DMK political stance. He also stated that they have urged the TVK administration to continue welfare schemes launched under the previous AIADMK government, such as the Amma Mini Clinics and Amma Canteens.