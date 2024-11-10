OTT censorship, regulations in the works, says I&B Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: New norms and regulations for streaming platforms are in the works, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

The Centre is gathering feedback from the public on introducing new regulations for censorship for OTT platforms. “Based on the outcome of these consultations, we are planning to introduce a law to address this need,” Murugan told the media in Chennai.

Earlier, he attended the consultation meeting held by South Indian film association representatives where the upcoming 55th International Film Festival of India, which is scheduled to take place in Goa, was the topic of discussion.

Many prominent figures from the industry, including director Selvamani, producer Kalaipuli Thanu, and others took part in the meeting, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Proliferation of OTT platforms and unfettered access to them for people of all ages, particularly minors and young adults, have raised concern among a section, who demand that the platforms should have a code of conduct.