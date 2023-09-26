Other states following our model, says Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said several states, including Karnataka and Telangana, are copying the welfare schemes implemented by the Dravidian model DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme,’ Udhayanidhi said the whole of India has been appreciating this scheme to empower women.

“Following in our footsteps, Karnataka and Telangana have announced giving ‘urimai thogai’ to women. The DMK has been striving to remove blocks in the development of women,” he said after distributing debit cards to women to avail Rs 1,000 in Krishnagiri.

Further, the Minister also said that the DMK would not be scared of the Enforcement Directorate or the Income Tax department.







