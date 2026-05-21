Other party cadres making beeline for TVK, claims ex AIADMK minister

Stating that the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has been executing a tour across the State, Krishnan said, as a part of the programme, he would visit the people of Tiruchy, particularly the Tiruchy East segment voters and thank them.

In addition, the former AIADMK minister said that the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has severely weakened the party, which was once the major force in the State. He blamed Edappadi Palaniswami for taking arbitrary decisions on important political moves, which have resulted in several leaders leaving the party.

Earlier, the AIADMK advocates wing office bearers from Tiruchy and a group of AIADMK advocates joined TVK in the presence of Krishnan.