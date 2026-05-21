Other party cadres making beeline for TVK, claims ex AIADMK minister

TIRUCHY: As part of the statewide tour that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has been executing to thank voters and supporters, he will be visiting Tiruchy, stated TVK Delta Region Coordinator and former AIADMK minister Ku Pa Krishnan here on Thursday. He also claimed that the TVK is the only option for cadres from various political parties, and many have started to beeline to join the party.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ku Pa Krishnan said cadres from various parties and movements have been voluntarily expressing willingness to join TVK as the party has become the single option for their favourable political career. “At the same time, we have been cautious that we have not given any promise to them on party postings and those who are newly joining too do not want any posting, but they want to continue even as grassroots level cadres," Krishnan noted.
Stating that the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has been executing a tour across the State, Krishnan said, as a part of the programme, he would visit the people of Tiruchy, particularly the Tiruchy East segment voters and thank them.
In addition, the former AIADMK minister said that the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has severely weakened the party, which was once the major force in the State. He blamed Edappadi Palaniswami for taking arbitrary decisions on important political moves, which have resulted in several leaders leaving the party.
Earlier, the AIADMK advocates wing office bearers from Tiruchy and a group of AIADMK advocates joined TVK in the presence of Krishnan.