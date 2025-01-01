Ornamental fish collectors’ conclave held in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Tuticorin Regional Station of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) organised ‘Marine Ornamental Fish Collectors, Farmers and Traders Conclave’ in continuation of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2024’ as part of ‘Kisan Diwas’, sources said on Tuesday.

L Loveson Edward, senior scientist in his welcome address indicated the purpose of the meeting was to identify the fishers involved in marine ornamental fish collection and understand the methods used for collection and transport.

He explained about collection practices, assessing the market value of the fish collected and also examining the marketing chain. He also provided methods for promoting marine ornamental fish breeding, larval rearing and farming activities for sustainable marine ornamental fish trade.

The conclave was aimed at outlining the infrastructure required for developing a hub for ornamental fish collectors and farmers, he said.

In the conclave N Chandra, Regional Joint Director of Fisheries (Region) and chief guest highlighted the need for the development of an organised sector for marine ornamental fish culture and trade.

Further, Raju Saravanan, senior scientist, Mandapam Regional Station of CMFRI delivered a lecture on ‘Diversity of Ornamental Fish along the Gulf of Mannar’ and Ranjith, senior scientist spoke on ‘Sustainable Marine Ornamental Fish Collection: A way towards Conservation and Green Certification’.

Bushra Sabnam, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) felicitated the participants.