Organs of brain-dead woman harvested at CMC hospital

VELLORE: The organs of a woman accident victim who was declared brain dead were harvested by the Vellore CMC hospital on Tuesday. The victim Jabakumari (33) wife of Robert and mother of two children and a resident of Thagarakuppam in Ranipet district met with an accident when she slipped and fell from a two-wheeler near her village on Sunday.

She was admitted to the CMC hospital the next day and doctors, after examining her, declared her brain dead on Monday. Based on the consent of the victim’s relatives, Jabakumari’s heart and lungs were harvested and sent to the MGM and Kauvery hospitals in Chennai while the victim’s two kidneys and liver were harvested and sent to the CMC Ranipet campus. Consent was denied for doctors to harvest her corneas, hospital authorities said.