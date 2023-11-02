Organs of brain dead donated to hosps in Madurai, Tiruchy

MADURAI: Major organs including liver, kidneys and cornea of a 57-year old man, who had been declared brain dead in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, were donated to the needy in hospitals of Tiruchy and Madurai.

R Chellapandi, the victim and resident of Pulikulam met with an accident at Keela Kandani in Sivaganga at around 9 pm, on October 28. The injured victim was admitted to Sivaganga Government Hospital and referred to Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

The victim was brought to hospital in an unconscious state with head injuries and admitted to intensive care.

He was treated by a neurosurgery team and managed efficiently. But despite effective treatment, he was declared brain dead at 12.15 am, on November 1.

The deceased’s wife Irulayee decided to donate her brother’s organs. Based on the consent, the organ harvesting was done at the emergency operation theatre of the trauma care centre of GRH, Madurai at around 7.30 am, on Wednesday, Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel said in a statement.

After conducting a postmortem, the body was handed over to his relatives through the Department of Police. The administration of GRH and Madurai Medical College paid homage to the departed soul.

“The body was sent with due respect to his native place Pulikulam for the purpose of State respect by the Sivaganga District Administration,” the Dean said.