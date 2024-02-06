Begin typing your search...

Organs of brain-dead accident victim harvested at CMC Hospital

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-05 23:00:58.0  )
CMC Hospital, Vellore

VELLORE: CMC Hospital, Vellore, harvested various organs of an accident victim who was declared brain dead on Sunday. Rudra Kotti (42) of Avarakarai village in Wallajahpet taluk met with an accident while riding his two-wheeler on Saturday evening.

He was immediately rushed to the Vellore CMC hospital where despite treatment failed to respond and hence declared brain dead on Sunday afternoon.

Since a widower, his relatives agreed to donate his organs the hospital authorities harvested his lungs heart, kidneys, and liver and donated them to various hospitals in Chennai and CMC’s Ranipet campus, the same evening.

While the victim’s heart and lungs were handed over to the Chennai-based Apollo and Maar hospitals, his liver was taken by CMC Ranipet, one kidney each by CMC Ranipet and Chennai Apollo hospital, and his corneas by CMC Vellore, hospital authorities said.

DTNEXT Bureau

