Organise assemblies to witness live Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon: UGC to HEIs

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission(UGC) has asked all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to organise special assemblies from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Wednesday in the campuses and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon to witness the momentous occasion.

In a circular to all the vice chancellors of universities and the principals of all colleges and institutes, the UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a landing on Moon.

"This marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology and Industry", he added.

Stating that the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth, he said "it will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology and it will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation".

Pointing out that the Prime Minister of India will also join the nation in witnessing this momentous occasion, he said the event will be broadcasted live on August 23 starting from 17:27 hrs IST.

He said the live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO website (https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO's official YouTube channel (ISRO Official'), ISRO's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ISRO), and DD National TV channel.

"Therefore, you are requested to organize special assemblies from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM and encourage students and faculty for active participation and watch live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon," he said.