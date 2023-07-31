Orders issued to expand Cyber Crime helpline; control room

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday issued orders to augment the capacity of cybercrime helpline (no 1930) and its control room in the cybercrime division headquarters.

Stalin issued an order to provide administrative sanction for Rs 9.28 crore to increase the capacity of 1930 Helpline control room from the existing eight to 15 seats center. The orders were issued following the chief minister's announcement in the State Assembly during the 2023-24 budget session that the government would provide Rs 3.10 crore in the first phase as a part of the Rs 9.28 crore expansion of the 1930 helpline and control room to keep rising cybercrimes under check. A release issued by the state government in this regard said that the capacity addition of the helpline and control room would help crack cybercrimes expeditiously and retrieve money lost by the victims from the accused at the earliest besides helping a great deal in protecting people from other cybercrimes.