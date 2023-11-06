Order reserved in Sasikala's suit challenging her removal from interim general secy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Monday, reserved its final order in an appeal filed by V K Sasikala challenging the refusal of an additional city civil court to declare her removal from interim general secretary of AIADMK as illegal and void.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising R Subramanian and N Senthil Kumar, after concluding the hearing in an appeal filed by V K Sasikala, has reserved the final orders without mentioning any date.

The senior counsel G Rajagopal appeared for Sasikala contended that after the demise of former Chief Minister and general secretary of AIADMK J Jayalalithaa, her confidant Sasikala was unanimously elected as interim general secretary of the party in 2016 by the general council.

However, in 2017 the party convened a general council meeting without following any procedures and passed an unlawful resolution to remove Sasikala from the interim general secretary post.

Justice R Subramanian intervened and questioned the counsel that there is a provision in the bylaws of the party to elect an interim general secretary.

The senior counsel replied that the general council is the supreme body of the party and it has the utmost power.

If the majority of the general council members elect any one from DMK can he be announced as general secretary of AIADMK, the judge questioned.

If the constitution of the party does not contemplate the posting then there is no point in appointing an interim general secretary, observed the judge.

The Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for the AIADMK contended that the election commission has recognized us, hence Sasikala's suit became infructuous and nothing survived to be adjudicated now.

In 2017 Sasikala filed a suit in an additional civil court in Chennai to announce her removal from the post of interim general secretary of AIADMK as illegal and void. However, the court refused to announce her removal as illegal. Challenging this Sasikala moved the Madras High Court.