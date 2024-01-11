Order issued to implement Coastal Restoration Mission at Rs. 1,675 Crore

CHENNAI: Giving a fillip to preserve and restore the coastal ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, the state environment, forest and climate change department has issued an order to implement Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission at Rs. 1,675 Crore. Under the Mission, Coastal wetlands in the state including Pallikaranai marshland and Ennore Creek will be restored.

Apart from restoring Pallikaranai and Ennore wetlands, the department will set up a Biodiversity Conservation Park at Kadambur in Chengalpattu, Sea Turtle Conservation Centre at Nagapattinam and Chennai, and International Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora in Thanjavur, as per the government order (GO) dated January 10.

The GO is based on an announcement made in the 2023-2024 budget speech. The Mission will be implemented with the assistance from the World Bank for a period of five years up to 2029. Of Rs. 1,675 Crore, the state government will contribute Rs. 502.50 Crore and the remaining will be from the World Bank.

Enhancing coastal resilience by protecting mangroves, seagrass and creating blue carbon solutions, erosion and coral restoration at Kriyachalli Islands in Gulf of Mannar, strengthening of coastal management, promoting Blue Flag beaches, sustainable tourism and promoting diversified livelihoods for a thriving blue economy are also components of the Mission.

Moreover, the department will increase the reach of Meendum Manjappai and strengthen plastic circularity to prevent plastic waste ending up in the coastal ecosystem. Climate smart coastal villages projects will be implemented too.

To address coastal erosion, identified coastal erosion hotspots will receive attention for mangrove and seagrass plantation and restoration activities. Tamil Nadu Blue Carbon Agency (TNBCA) will be set up to ensure dedicated and focused attention on erosion hotspots. Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission will be monitored by Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, a special purpose vehicle formed to address the climate crisis in the State.

Department secretary Supriya Sahu said that this will be the first of its kind mission to focus on climate resilient Blue Green economy with coastal communities and the fourth Mission mode programme of the state government, after Tamil Nadu Green Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission and Tamil Nadu Climate Mission to be steered by Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company.

Meanwhile, the government will constitute a High Powered Steering Committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary. The Committee will have secretaries from 12 departments including environment, forest and climate change department, finance department, planning, development and special initiatives department, water resources department, municipal administration and water supply department as members. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden will also function as members while Chief Mission Director will act as the convenor. District Climate Change Missions, which are already in function, will implement the projects at the district level.