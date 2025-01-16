Order CB-CID probe into Sivaganga college girl’s suspicious death: CPM state secretary Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday called for a CB-CID investigation into the suspicious death of Prithidevi, a third-year BSc Agriculture student at Sethu Bhaskara Agricultural College in Sivaganga.

Prithidevi allegedly fell from the college hostel terrace on January 7 and was declared dead the next day while undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Shanmugam flagged mysteries surrounding the death of Prithidevi, daughter of Selvakumar from Veeramanikapuram in Tirunelveli district.

The Left leader cited many lapses on the part of the college administration. Instead of filing a police complaint over the incident, they simply informed her parents that the student fell from the terrace and was lying unconscious and put the onus on the poor family to initiate a probe, the CPM leader said.

Prithidevi was initially admitted to the Global Hospital in Karaikudi and later transferred to Madurai Meenakshi Mission Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Prithidevi, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Meenakshi Mission Hospital, passed away on January 8 around 2.45 pm.

The CPM leader said that the poor parent, Selvakumar, was forced to file a written complaint at the instruction of the police instead of the education institution filing a proper complaint. Shanmugam pointed out that Prithidevi's parents, along with her native villagers, have raised numerous questions regarding the circumstances of her death.

"Why didn't the college administration file a report regarding the student's death? How did Prithidevi gain access to the locked terrace door? Why were there no CCTV cameras installed in the hostel? And why did no one from the college administration visit Madurai Meenakshi Hospital to meet the parents?" the Left leader echoed the questions raised.

"Given the circumstances, there is every reason to consider Prithidevi's death as suspicious. Furthermore, the police's conduct appears biased. We urge the state government to transfer this case to the CB-CID for a thorough investigation and provide appropriate relief to the student's family," he stated.

The Kallal police station in Sivaganga has registered a case under section 194 of the BNS, based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, and further investigation is ongoing.