Further, chances of heavy rainfall activity in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are higher today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Jan 2024 9:21 AM GMT
Orange alert issued to Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore for Jan 7
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert to Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore for January 7 (Sunday) on Saturday.

Accordingly, these districts will face heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Further, chances of heavy rainfall activity in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are higher today.

The rainfall prediction is attributed to the lower atmospheric circulation near Lakshadweep region and a similar circulation southwest Bay of Bengal.

