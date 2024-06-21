Orange alert issued for heavy rains in Nilgiris and Coimbatore from June 21 to 24

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the Nilgiris and hilly areas of Coimbatore district, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rains.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, and hilly areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, where heavy rainfall is expected.

Regarding rainfall intensity, the forecast indicates that the very heavy rainfall expected could reach up to 20 cm. Additionally, heavy rain can up to around 11 cm.

Due to an atmospheric upper circulation prevailing over the southern region of India, moderate to very heavy rains are expected in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas from June 21 to June 24. Thunder and lightning are expected, too.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are anticipated to remain normal due to scattered rains. However, coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and south/central areas of the Bay of Bengal may experience strong winds ranging from 35 to 55 kmph till June 24. Fishermen are strongly advised to refrain from venturing into these areas during this period, the RMC cautioned.