Orange alert issued for 4 Tamil Nadu dists: Check here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued orange alert for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.



The districts of Kanyakumari and Nellai have been receiving rain since last night and a few places in the northern Tamil Nadu will experience thunder and lightning rain, stated reports.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall can be expected today in these districts, according to Met department.

The Regional Meteorological Centre officials said that an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal along the South Sri Lanka coast.