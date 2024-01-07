Orange alert issued for 11 TN dists: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued an orange alert for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu predicting moderate to heavy rain for the next few hours due to two systems prevailing over the sea.



A cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Also, a trough from South Srilanka to Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal now runs from South Srilanka to Southwest Bay of Bengal across North Srilanka Coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts. The weather department predicted light to moderate rain for southern districts - Thenkasi, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ranipet and Kallakurichi for the next three hours.

In the last 24 hours, several districts witnessed mild showers. Cuddalore and Kancheepuram districts received 7 mm of rainfall each, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar with 4 mm each.

Pallikaranai, Taramani and Anna University weather stations in Chennai district recorded 2.1 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm of rainfall respectively.