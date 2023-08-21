OPS’s ‘Puratchi Payanam’ from Sept 3

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would kick start a statewide campaign from September 3 from Dravidian icon and former chief minister CN Annadurai’s native district Kancheepuram.

Naming the campaign as ‘Puratchi Payanam’ (revolutionary campaign), the former CM would start the campaign from Annadurai’s memorial (Anna’s ancestral house) in the temple town. OPS has also asked the district secretaries to constitute village units and booth committees within a month in their respective districts to prepare for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Supporters of OPS urged him to distance himself from the BJP during the meeting, chaired by OPS and his political consultant Panruti S Ramachandran in Chennai

OPS supporters said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s camp had organised the Madurai conference in response to their Tiruchy conference, which was a massive success and brought the true loyalists of Amma together.

Another supporter seeking anonymity said, “We are expecting a resolution or an announcement regarding a statewide drive to take on both EPS and the ruling party. The recent statewide protest regarding the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case fetched a good response and it rattled the opposition camp, besides pinning down the ruling party for failing to expedite the case. Importantly, AMMK leader (TTV Dhinakaran) has also joined hands with our leader and even participated in the protest in Theni. It gave a lot of political leverage for us,” said the functionary.

He continued that they would insist the leadership to devise such a protest on key issues and join hands with AMMK cadre. It would pave way to consolidate their vote bank ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.