OPS writes to ECI, seeking ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol

CHENNAI: Hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make announcement on the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday wrote the Commission urging it to permit him to sign the Form A and Form B to authenticate the party candidates and get the reserved ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sources close to Panneerselvam confirmed the development and said that their leader, in the petition, flagged the pending original civil suits before the Madras High Court and also pointed out that he was the coordinator of the AIADMK and empowered to sign the Form A and Form B to authenticate the party candidates fielded in the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol.

After confirming his alliance with the BJP-led NDA, Panneerselvam exuded confidence of getting the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol for candidates of his faction. He overtly said that he knew the formula to get the symbol and even issued a statement on Friday, exuding confidence to succeed in his attempts.

“Former CM and coordinate O Panneerselvam sent a representation to the ECI to empower him to sign the Form A and B for the party candidates contesting in the Two-Leaves symbol,” state secretary of the election wing of OPS faction and former MLA A Subburathinam told the DT Next.

Panneerselvam, in the petition, pointed out that the general council of the party held on July 11, 2022 was “illegal” and against the bylaws of the party. “Palaniswami and his faction created confusion in the party and convened an illegal General council meeting (on 11/7/2022) and passed various unlawful resolutions and consequently he himself got elected as General secretary. In view of this , various civil suits are filed before the court and are pending as of now. Till date no final verdict is given by the civil court in respect of those resolutions and the consequent election to the post of General secretary,” Panneerselvam said in the petition.

Recalling the election to the party postings, Panneerselvam said that himself and Palaniswami were elected as coordinator and the joint coordinator as per the bye laws on December 6, 2021 for a tenure of five years, ending on December 5, 2026. However, Palaniswami relinquished his joint coordinatore post on June 28, 2022 and the same has been communicated to the Commission.

“As of now , the co ordinator is the officially approved post as per the official records of the ECI,” he said and urged the Commission to pass an order to authorise and permitting him to sign the Form A and Form B to get the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol for the party candidates for the LS polls.

It may be recalled that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami responded to ECI notice following a petition from one Suriya Moorthy, seeking the Commission to freeze the symbol. Palaniswami’s team handling the issue urged the ECI to reject the petition from Suriya Moorthy as he has no stake in the party and also pointed outcomes of legal battles in Madras High Court and the Supreme Courts approving the July 11, 2022 general council meeting, in which Palaniswami was elected as party general secretary.