OPS urges DMK to deal with iron hands to those who abuse their powers

CHENNAI: Urging the DMK government to give priority to improve law and order, former chief minister and AIADMK ousted leader O Paneerselvam on Monday said person, who abuse their power should be dealt with iron hands.

Pointing out law and order is the basic thing for the economic and industrial growth of the state, Panneerselvam alleged that during the last two years after DMK came to power, murders, robbery, suicides, sexual harassment and sale of illegal drugs were continuously reported.

Listing out the incidents of murders, which were reported recently, Panneerselvam said even petrol bombs were hurled at a function, which was attended by DMK MLA. "A situation has come that even for MLA there is no security in the state", he said adding "even rowdies were threatening the police".

Claiming that law and order issue have become worse, Panneerselvam said "the reason for this is due to the authorities', who were going soft on anti-social elements.

"In order to maintain proper law and order, the anti-social elements, those who indulge in violence activities and persons abusing their power should be dealt with iron hands' ', he said "Tamil Nadu's growth will be affected if violence activities continue to be the norm in the state ".