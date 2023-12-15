OPS to hold meeting with his supporters regarding his state-wide tour

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam would likely take up a state-wide campaign from December 26. He would meet his supporters from all districts on December 18 chalk out a detailed plan for the state-wide campaign that would kick-start from Coimbatore.

Panneerselvam has asked his supporters from all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies for the meeting on coming Monday in Chennai. "Our leader is going to make an important announcement during the meeting," said OPS supporter and former MLA A Subburathinam.

He continued that Panneerselvam would also make an announcement regarding his state-wide tour to meet the cadres and true loyalists in each parliamentary constituency. "He will hold meetings with cadres from two constituencies in a day (morning and evening) and assess the ground reality ahead of the polls. He will commence the tour from Coimbatore, " he said.