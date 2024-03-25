OPS to file papers today; tough fight ahead

CHENNAI: Settling for Ramanathapuram constituency in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to prove his strength, former coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam would file nomination as an independent candidate on Monday. Though his supporters called it a bold move, they admitted that it would be a Sisyphean task for Panneerselvam to emerge victorious. Still, they are keen on giving their best efforts.

Sources in the close circle of Panneerselvam divulged that their leader requested all of his supporters to camp in Ramanathapuram constituency and take up an intensive campaign to put up a fight. “All the 87 district secretaries and senior functionaries in our camp will be stationed in Ramanathapuram constituency till the end of the campaign. We are resolute to work for the best result to boost our fight to get back the Two-Leaves symbol,” said V Pugazhendhi, who never tried to cover up his disappointment in giving up Theni seat.

The three-time ad-hoc chief minister was left with no choice, but to contest as an independent after repeated failures in the legal battles against the general council resolution of July 11, 2022, ousting him and his supporters from the party, while Palaniswami was elected as the successor of late AIADMK supremo.

Moreover, a HC order refrained OPS from using the party symbol, flag and letter pad. It further declined his value and he lost the bargaining power with the BJP. His demand for 16 seats plummeted to one and he even lost Theni seat where his son P Ravindhranath was the only AIADMK candidate to have won in the LS polls in 2019.

“It angered us and we openly expressed our displeasure,” said another supporter of OPS, who was in the thick of alliance talks with the BJP.

Though it was a bold move, OPS has a slim chance of giving a fight to DMK-led INDIA bloc in Ramanathapuram that has around 4 lakh minorities votes out of 16 lakh voters. He would be facing sitting MP K Navas Kani of the ally IUML and P Jeya Perumal of the AIADMK in the triangle fight.

“OPS is taking a plunge here due to pressure from the BJP. Neither the BJP nor OPS have support here and they will face the obvious defeat and learn a lesson for deciding to fight against the AIADMK,” said former MP and AIADMK constituency in-charge Anwhar Raajhaa.

He also debunked OPS’s remark that he would emerge as victorious (“Vishwaroopam edupean”) in the polls and said that the former chief minister was “blabbering out of frustration.”