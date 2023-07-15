OPS supporter Pugazhendi writes to ECI

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam faction's spokesperson V A Pugazhendi had written to the ECI complaining against the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

In his petition, Pughazenthi said EPS had falsely claimed that he had been approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the AIADMK's General Secretary and also claimed that he had admitted 1.6 crore members to the party, which was "untrue".

In his letter to ECI, Pugazhendi alleged that he (Palaniswami) has influenced the local media to publish and telecast the wrong information stating that the ECI has approved him as AIADMK General Secretary and also recognised the appointment of District Secretaries and other party functionaries announced hy him.

"I would like to bring to the EC notice once again that as per the letter sent by the ECI, the Secretary has clearly mentioned that the amended rules and regulations of the party and change in office bearer communicated by Edappadi Palaniswami have been taken on record but subject to any further court order and directions", Pughazenthi said in his letter to ECI. Pughazenthi also told media persons that the team OPS is confident of winning the party symbol through the court proceedings as the matter is still pending before the court of law.

Palaniswami cannot claim or declare himself as the General Secretary of the AIADMK party and his appointments of the functionaries and District Secretaries until the matter is legally cleared by the courts.

"He (Palaniswami) also unnecessarily created problems and instigated his followers to threaten the supporters of the coordinator (Panneerselvam) from using the party emblem and the flag," Pughazenthi alleged.