OPS stirs political pot with back-to-back Stalin meets

When the Assembly proceedings commenced, NDA partners — AIADMK, BJP and PMK (Anbumani) — staged a boycott. However, Panneerselvam attended the session along with his supporter and Usilampatti MLA P Ayyappan.

Before Ayyappan delivered his speech, marking the conclusion of the 16th Assembly, Panneerselvam was seen holding an informal discussion with Stalin in the lobby. After the session concluded, OPS again met the Chief Minister in the Assembly lobby, visuals of which quickly circulated in political circles.