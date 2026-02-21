OPS stirs political pot with back-to-back Stalin meets

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam triggered fresh political speculation on Friday after meeting Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin twice on the Assembly premises.
When the Assembly proceedings commenced, NDA partners — AIADMK, BJP and PMK (Anbumani) — staged a boycott. However, Panneerselvam attended the session along with his supporter and Usilampatti MLA P Ayyappan.
Before Ayyappan delivered his speech, marking the conclusion of the 16th Assembly, Panneerselvam was seen holding an informal discussion with Stalin in the lobby. After the session concluded, OPS again met the Chief Minister in the Assembly lobby, visuals of which quickly circulated in political circles.
During his speech, Ayyappan said the Chief Minister would form the government again after the forthcoming election, invoking the blessings of late AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa — two leaders who opposed the DMK till their last breath — in a remark that drew cheers from the treasury benches.
Speaking to reporters later on the Assembly premises, Panneerselvam said he had met the Chief Minister to extend greetings as the DMK government completed its five-year term.
Responding to questions about Ayyappan’s remarks backing the DMK’s return to power, OPS said the MLA had merely expressed the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. “The achievements of this government over the past five years remain in the minds of the people, and the DMK has the opportunity to return to power,” he said.
When asked about his next political move, Panneerselvam replied briefly: “Please be patient.”