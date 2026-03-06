OPS' son eyes Andipatti seat even as sitting MLA seeks renomination

CHENNAI: Former MP Ravindranath, son of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), has reportedly sought the DMK ticket from the Andipatti Assembly constituency. The move has surprised local DMK leaders as Maharajan, the sitting MLA from Andipatti, has already applied for renomination for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Further complicating the situation is the internal differences within the party's district unit. MLA Maharajan and Theni MP Thanga Tamilselvan have had differences earlier, including a public spat at a government function. Owing to these differences, Thanga Tamilselvan is said to be backing Ravindranath’s candidature instead of Maharajan, according to a Maalaimalar report.
OPS and Ravindranath had joined the DMK last week in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The development created ripples among OPS supporters in Theni district, with some shifting towards the AIADMK, the Tamil Maanila Congress, and also, the DMK.
Following their induction, OPS has begun meeting party workers and holding joint interactions with Thanga Tamilselvan, who was earlier seen as his political rival.
According to the Maalaimalar report, OPS has submitted a petition to the DMK leadership seeking to contest from Bodinayakanur (Bodi) again, a constituency he has been representing since 2011, while his son Ravindranath has sought the Andipatti ticket.
Ruling party functionaries who had begun groundwork expecting a local leader to contest were reportedly taken aback by Ravindranath’s move soon after joining the party.
Political observers note that in all four Assembly constituencies in Theni district, the contest is expected to be primarily between the DMK and the AIADMK, leaving limited scope for alliance partners.
It remains to be seen whether local party executives will cooperate with Ravindranath if he is eventually named the DMK candidate from Andipatti.