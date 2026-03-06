OPS' son eyes Andipatti seat even as sitting MLA seeks renomination

Further complicating the situation is the internal differences within the party's district unit. MLA Maharajan and Theni MP Thanga Tamilselvan have had differences earlier, including a public spat at a government function. Owing to these differences, Thanga Tamilselvan is said to be backing Ravindranath’s candidature instead of Maharajan, according to a Maalaimalar report.

OPS and Ravindranath had joined the DMK last week in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The development created ripples among OPS supporters in Theni district, with some shifting towards the AIADMK, the Tamil Maanila Congress, and also, the DMK.