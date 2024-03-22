OPS moves MHC challenging the order restraining him from using AIADMK symbol

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) moved the Madras High Court challenging the single judge order restraining him from using the party's flag, symbol and letterhead.

The main suit regarding the validity of coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK is still pending in court, said OPS in his petition.

The single judge order restraining me from using AIADMK symbol, flag and letterhead caused huge injury to me, said OPS.

I am a primary member of AIADMK for more than 4 decades and held various chair including the Chief Minister of the State as the party member, said the petition.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not recognised the appointment of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the general secretary of AIADMK, said OPS.

Considering this OPS sought HC to set aside the order of single judge restraining him from interfering in AIADMK party affairs, claiming coordinator of the party.

The appeal is scheduled on Monday and listed before a division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and R Sakthivel.