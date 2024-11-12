OPS misses his mobile phone on flight; recovered and handed over later

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu CM and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam missed his mobile phone on the flight during his trip from Madurai.

Later the security officers recovered his mobile phone and after the formalities the device was handed over after an hour.

O Panneerselvam arrived in the Chennai on Monday evening from Madurai on the Air India flight.

After getting in the car Panneerselvam noticed that his mobile phone was not inside his pocket and informed the security officers that he missed the mobile in the lounge.

Soon the officers checked the lounge but the mobile phone was not there.

Later when informed the Air India officials and when they checked the aircraft they found the mobile phone was on the seat where the former CM was seated.

Later the mobile phone was handed to the airport manager but the airport manager refused to give the mobile phone without completing the formalities.

The manager requested the boarding pass and a letter from the passenger.

Then the security officers got the boarding pass and letter from Panneerselvam, who had left home.

After completing the formalities the manager handed the phone to an assistant of OPS.

Usually the passenger is suppose to produce Aadhar card and a formal complaint to retrieve the gadgets lost in airport.

The office assistant of Panneerselvam took the pain of undergoing the airport formalities to get back the phone, informed supporters of OPS.