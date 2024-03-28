Begin typing your search...

OPS meets fishers, assures to resolve issues

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday met fishermen here on Tuesday and assured them of resolving their problems

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 March 2024 8:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-27 20:00:46.0  )
O Panneerselvam.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday met fishermen here on Tuesday and assured them of resolving their problems, including livelihood concerns.

He interacted with the fishermen during his campaign in Ramanathapuram constituency and exuded confidence that PM Modi would get elected for the third time in a row. During the interaction, the fishermen sought an early end to recurring instances.

DTNEXT Bureau

