OPS hopes to get 'Two-Leaves' symbol soon

CHENNAI: Reiterating that he would field candidates of his faction in the 'Two-Leaves' symbol, ousted AIADMK leader and former coordinator of the AIADMK O Panneerselvam on Friday said that he has been pursuing legal battle to win back the rights over the symbol.



"It is our wish to contest the 'Two-Leaves' symbol in the Lok Sabha polls. I have been repeating this on several occasions and media interactions. We have also been exploring legal provisions to obtain the symbol. We will soon succeed in our efforts," said Panneerselvam in a statement in the backdrop of the Election Commission of India's notice to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking his explanation regarding one Suriya Moorthi's petition urging the Commission to freeze the symbol due to ongoing legal battle over party affairs.

Sources in the OPS camp hinted that they might approach the ECI to allocate the symbol to them. "The ECI is the authority to take a call on the issue, " said former MLA and state election wing secretary of OPS faction A Subburathinam.

He debunked news items in certain sections of the media that OPS faction - the AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu - would boycott the LS polls and urged the party cadres and functionaries not to fall prey to such mischievous campaigns and rumours.

"We have extended our support to the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only guarantee a stable and good governance at the centre. We have initiated talks with the BJP and I will make an announcement regarding the alliance once we arrive at a decision (with the BJP), " OPS said.

Meanwhile, the absence of Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in the BJP public meeting at Kanyakumari on Friday gave a fodder for the rumour mills.

The public meeting was addressed by Narendra Modi. New entrant of the saffron party actor-turned-politician R Sarathkumar, who merged his party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP, his wife Radhika Sarathkumar and leaders of the minor partners of the BJP shared dais with Modi.

However, OPS supporters said that their leader would join the BJP election campaigns once the alliance and seat-sharing talks completed.

"We have given a wish list, comprising 15 constituencies, and the BJP national leadership agreed to give 7 to eight seats for us and two for AMMK. Once the formalities are over, we will join the alliance partners and campaign together," said a senior functionary in the OPS camp.