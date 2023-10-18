OPS holds TN govt responsible for fire accident in Sivakasi cracker units

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday held the Tamil Nadu government responsible for the fire accidents in two cracker units in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar that claimed the lives of 14 persons including 12 women.

In a statement issued, he said periodic inspections to check the safety measures at these units would have averted such accidents.

However, such inspections were not carried out. Panneerselvam said that the Revenue Minister, while responding to a question over safety measures in such industries in the Assembly on October 10, stated that committees headed by the District Collectors were formed to carry out inspections at such units four times a month. But the incident has exposed the lack of such checks, he said.

He demanded the government to announce Rs 10 lakh solatium to the families of the victims, and Rs 3 lakh for the injured.